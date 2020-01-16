Gasol (hamstring) will start Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Gasol will join the starting lineup in his return to the court following a 12-game absence due to a left hamstring strain. In 27 appearances so far this season, Gasol's posting averages of 6.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 28.2 minutes per game.