Raptors' Marc Gasol: Still sidelined
Gasol (hamstring) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Gasol has been sidelined since Dec. 18, and with no reports from the Raptors suggesting that his return to on-court work is imminent, fantasy managers should prepare for him to miss several more games. Serge Ibaka has stepped in as the Raptors' top center in the interim, averaging 16.6 points (on 56.3% shooting from the field), 9.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 three-pointers and 0.9 blocks in 31.7 minutes in the seven games Gasol has missed to date.
