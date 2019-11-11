Gasol supplied two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 113-104 win over the Lakers.

The 30-plus minutes were nice to see from Gasol, but that was about the only positive takeaway from another underwhelming stat line in what's been a season full of them thus far for the veteran center. With Serge Ibaka (ankle) out indefinitely, Gasol should have the opportunity to receive some extra playing time, but his poor form this season hardly makes him a must-start option during the Raptors' upcoming three-game week.