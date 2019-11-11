Raptors' Marc Gasol: Struggles again in starting role
Gasol supplied two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 113-104 win over the Lakers.
The 30-plus minutes were nice to see from Gasol, but that was about the only positive takeaway from another underwhelming stat line in what's been a season full of them thus far for the veteran center. With Serge Ibaka (ankle) out indefinitely, Gasol should have the opportunity to receive some extra playing time, but his poor form this season hardly makes him a must-start option during the Raptors' upcoming three-game week.
More News
-
Raptors' Marc Gasol: Scores just five points•
-
Raptors' Marc Gasol: Records double-double in loss•
-
Raptors' Marc Gasol: Plays 15 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Raptors' Marc Gasol: Available to return Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Marc Gasol: Posts double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Marc Gasol: Mediocre showing in opener•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...