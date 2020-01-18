Gasol registered 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Wizards.

Gasol matched his career high in made threes while amassing a season high scoring total. He has also swiped at least two steals in seven of his last 15 appearances, this after combining for only five steals through his first 14 games here in 2019-20.