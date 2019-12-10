Gasol scored nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding nine rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 93-92 win over the Bulls.

The 34-year-old isn't doing much offensively these days -- he's scored in double digits only twice in the last 16 games -- but Gasol still contributed some fantasy value by tying his season high in blocks. He hasn't averaged below 12 points a game since 2010-11, but age and a declining role on the Raptors may not give him much opportunity to turn things around as the season progresses.