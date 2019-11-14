Raptors' Marc Gasol: Swats four shots
Gasol tallied nine points (3-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and four blocks in 35 minutes Wednesday in the Raptors' 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers.
The absence of Serge Ibaka (ankle) for the past three games has opened up 30-plus minutes in each of those contests for Gasol, but he hasn't benefited from any notable spike on the offensive end as a result. While Gasol came through with a season-high block total Wednesday, he again finished with under 10 points for the fourth straight contest. Gasol should continue to get ample minutes while Ibaka is out, but the veteran's diminishing fantasy utility will likely plunge further when Toronto is back to full strength.
