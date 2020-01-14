Gasol (hamstring) expects to play Wednesday against the Thunder, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Gasol hasn't taken the court since Dec. 18 due to a left hamstring strain, but the big man plans on being back in action Wednesday if all goes accordingly. He'll likely need to clear one final hurdle Wednesday morning during shootaround before the team confirms his availability in Oklahoma City. Considering he's missed nearly a month, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Raptors keep him on a minutes restriction in his first few games back.