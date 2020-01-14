Raptors' Marc Gasol: Targeting Wednesday return
Gasol (hamstring) expects to play Wednesday against the Thunder, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Gasol hasn't taken the court since Dec. 18 due to a left hamstring strain, but the big man plans on being back in action Wednesday if all goes accordingly. He'll likely need to clear one final hurdle Wednesday morning during shootaround before the team confirms his availability in Oklahoma City. Considering he's missed nearly a month, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Raptors keep him on a minutes restriction in his first few games back.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...