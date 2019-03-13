Raptors' Marc Gasol: To play 'heavy minutes'
Gasol is expected to play "heavy minutes" in Serge Ibaka's (suspension) absence, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
With Ibaka suspended three games for his role in a fight, Gasol will reportedly play heavy minutes for the Raptors over this stretch. Gasol hasn't seen 30-plus minutes regularly since leaving the Grizzlies, so this will be a change of pace on his new team. In the 44 games this season Gasol has seen at least 30 minutes, he's averaging 17.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and a combined 2.6 steals/blocks.
