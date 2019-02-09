Gasol (not injury related) will come off the bench in Wednesday's tilt with the Knicks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Gasol will make his Raptors debut, coming off the bench against the Knicks on Saturday. It's unclear how Gasol will fit into the rotation moving forward, but there's a chance he replaces Serge Ibaka in the starting five at some point in the future. In 53 games with Memphis, Gasol averaged 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 33.7 minutes.