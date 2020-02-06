Raptors' Marc Gasol: To remain out Friday
Gasol (hamstring) will not play Friday against the Pacers.
Gasol will miss a fifth straight contest as he attends to a strained left hamstring. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Saturday against the Nets.
