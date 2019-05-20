Gasol amassed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks, and one steal in 45 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 victory over Milwaukee.

Gasol was excellent for the Raptors during their Game 3 victory, putting in his best performance of the playoffs thus far. After a rough night on 48 hours prior, Gasol certainly appeared more focused on both ends of the floor, finally getting his eye in from the perimeter nailing four triples. He also blocked five shots to round out a great night for the veteran, helping the Raptors to an important victory. Serge Ibaka was limited to just 14 minutes in the double-overtime thriller, an indication of how well Gasol was playing. He will look to replicate these numbers when the Raptors host the Bucks in Game 4 of the series Tuesday.