Gasol chipped in two points (1-1 FG), six assists, five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-109 loss to the Thunder.

Gasol earned eight more minutes than Serge Ibaka, but the 34-year-old Spaniard somehow attempted only one shot. Gasol's ability to contribute across every category helps salvage his fantasy value to an extent. However, his per-game averages have suffered substantially since he was traded to the Raptors, which is perhaps no surprise given that he was averaging almost 10 minutes per game more with the Grizzlies earlier this season.