Raptors' Marc Gasol: Well-rounded line in 23 minutes
Gasol produced 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 115-114 loss to the Hornets.
Gasol was extremely efficient offensively while contributing in every category. He continues to seriously outshine Serge Ibaka as of late, though Gasol remains a fairly inconsistent option as well.
