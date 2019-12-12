Raptors' Marc Gasol: Well-rounded line versus Clippers
Gasol turned in nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 loss to the Clippers.
Gasol snapped a 17-game streak of single-digit rebounding, plus he mustered up solid contributions across multiple categories. Even with Fred VanVleet (knee) sidelined for a second straight game, Gasol didn't try to step up as a scorer, and he continues to post by far the lowest scoring average of his career.
