Raptors' Marc Gasol: Well-rounded stat line in loss
Gasol chipped in nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one block over 37 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Pistons on Sunday.
Gasol failed to score in double-digits, though he made up for the paltry point total with 11 boards and eight helpers. Gasol will see some extended action for at least one more game while Serge Ibaka finishes out his suspension, but he should remain productive even when Ibaka returns. One of the game's best passing bigs, Gasol has triple-double upside on a nightly basis.
