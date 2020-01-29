Gasol will not return to Tuesday's tilt against the Hawks due to left hamstring tightness, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Gasol limped to the locker room mid-way through the third quarter before the team ruled him out shortly thereafter. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but he missed 12 games earlier this season due to the same injury. With that it mind, it would be somewhat surprising if he was available to play in the Raptors' next game Thursday in Cleveland.