Gasol will come off the bench in his Raptors debut Saturday against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

There's a chance that Gasol ultimately bumps Serge Ibaka, but the Raptors will break him in on the second unit first before deciding how he fits best with the team. Whether he ends up starting eventually or settling into a second-unit role, he'll almost certainly see a decline in the 33.7 minutes per game he averaged during his time in Memphis. The downturn in minutes would likely be accompanied by a drop in his counting stats as well.