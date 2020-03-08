Raptors' Marc Gasol: Will play off bench
Gasol (hamstring) will be available off the bench Sunday against the Kings, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
It'll be the first action for Gasol since Jan. 28, but he'll face an unspecified minutes restriction, so he's best avoided in DFS contests. Expect Serge Ibaka to remain the starter at center for the time being.
