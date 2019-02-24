Raptors' Marc Gasol: Will start Sunday
Gasol will start Sunday's game against the Magic, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Gasol's move into the starting five bumps Serge Ibaka to the bench. With the Raptors, Gasol has seen around 20 minutes each game, however his move into the starting five could lead to an increase in minutes.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...