Raptors' Marc Gasol: Won't practice Thursday
Gasol will not take part in Thursday's practice, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
It doesn't seem as if Gasol is dealing with an injury, so coach Nick Nurse is likely just giving Gasol the day off due to his veteran status. We have no reason to expect at the moment that Gasol won't be available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Rockets.
More News
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.