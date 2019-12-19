Raptors' Marc Gasol: Won't return Wednesday
Gasol suffered a left hamstring strain and won't return to Wednesday's tilt with the Pistons, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Gasol limped off the court towards the end of the first quarter after straining his hamstring. At this point, the severity of the issue is unknown as is Gasol's timetable for return. It's unclear if he'll miss Friday's game against the Wizards, but if he does, look for Serge Ibaka and Chris Boucher to see an uptick in workload.
