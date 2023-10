Nowell generated four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 11 minutes during Sunday's 134-93 preseason win over Cairns.

Nowell saw limited playing time during Sunday's matchup but still contributed in several areas and tied for the second-highest assist total on the team. The 23-year-old showed promise during Summer League play, especially as a passer, but it seems unlikely that he sees a sizable role in the NBA once the regular season gets underway.