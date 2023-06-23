Nowell signed a two-way contract with the Raptors on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nowell wasn't selected during Thursday's draft, but he'll have an opportunity to compete for a professional role on a deal that will allow him to move between the G League and NBA clubs. Nowell spent three collegiate seasons at Arkansas-Little Rock before transferring to Kansas State ahead of the 2021-22 season. He averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 33.6 minutes per game and set an NCAA Tournament record with 19 assists during Kansas State's Sweet 16 victory over Michigan State.