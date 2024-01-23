Nowell sustained a left hamstring strain Saturday in the G League Raptors 905's 97-91 win over the Delaware Blue Coats and is considered out indefinitely, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Raptors' G League affiliate hasn't provided a precise timeline for Nowell's return, though Murphy notes that the rookie point guard's injury is viewed as more than a day-to-day concern. As a result, Nowell's potential availability for the G League Next Up Game on Feb. 18 during NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis could be affected. One of Toronto's three two-way players, Nowell has made just one four-minute appearance at the NBA level but has been a key performer for the 905 throughout the campaign. Over his 20 total appearances in the G League in 2023-24, Nowell is averaging 15.3 points (on 42.4 percent shooting from the field), 8.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in 33.1 minutes.