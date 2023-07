Nowell tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 108-101 Summer League win over the Warriors.

Nowell displayed impressive scoring efficiency and playmaking abilities in Wednesday's win. While he did record a game-high 12 assists, he also turned the ball over six times. Nowell's 5-foot-7 stature will make it hard for him to stay on the floor at the defensive end in the NBA.