Nowell is out for Friday's Summer League game against the Nets due to an undisclosed reason, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

It is unclear if Nowell suffered an injury, but he will not play Thursday. With Toronto's Summer League squad holding an 0-3 record, they are unlikely to make the Summer League Playoffs. This means that Nowell will have to wait until the regular season to see game action, where he will split time between the NBA and G League as a two-way player.