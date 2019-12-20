Raptors' Matt Thomas: At least two weeks from return
Thomas (finger) is expected to miss at least two more weeks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Nick Nurse didn't give a specific timeline on Thomas' return, though he did note that the guard is likely at least two weeks away from a return. Thomas is still waiting for his fractured finger to heal before he can return to contact drills.
