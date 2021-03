Thomas tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) during Wednesday's loss to Detroit.

For the first time all season, the sharpshooter finally recorded double figures offensively. Heading into this matchup, Thomas didn't score over the past three games and totaled just two points dating back to Feb. 19. The Iowa State product recorded double figures in seven games during his rookie campaign last season.