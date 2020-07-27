Thomas had 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Sunday's scrimmage against Portland.

The sharpshooter drilled four threes in 18 minutes off the bench, in addition to providing two rebounds and an assist. Thomas wasn't a major factor for the Raptors before the shutdown, but his pedigree as a shooter is impressive, and he could be relied upon as a floor-spacer in certain playoff lineups.