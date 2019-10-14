Thomas posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists and a rebound across 19 minutes in Sunday's 105-91 loss to the Bulls.

Thomas joins the Ratprs after spending two seasons playing professional ball in Spain. Now 25, the former Iowa State product should figure heavily into the Raptors' plans due to the number of departures at his position. He has a reputation as a deep-ball specialist with an affinity for shots beyond the arc. If he carries those skills to Toronto, seeing him in the second unit or even in a start or two wouldn't be a big surprise.