Raptors' Matt Thomas: No longer on injury report
Thomas (finger) has been removed from the injury report for Tuesday's game against Portland, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
As expected, Thomas has been cleared to make his return for the Raptors following a lengthy absence. He missed the last 21 games after fracturing a finger on his left hand. Thomas figures to slot back into a reserve role upon gaining clearance.
