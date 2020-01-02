Play

Thomas (finger) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Heat.

Coach Nick Nurse suggested Dec. 20 that Thomas was around two weeks away from playing again, but 13 days later, there's been no indication from the team that the rookie is close to returning to game action. When Thomas does finally get the green light to suit up, he'll likely handle a limited role off the bench behind starting shooting guard Fred VanVleet.

