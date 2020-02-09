Thomas produced 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals and one assist in 22 minutes during Saturday's 119-118 win over the Nets.

Thomas finished with career highs in scoring, steals, threes and minutes and matched his career high in rebounding, stepping up on the second night of a back-to-back with the club dealing with several injuries. Thomas has appeared in only 22 tilts thus far this season and he's mostly a three-point specialist, but this was by far the rookie's best showing to date.