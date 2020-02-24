Thomas tallied 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes during Sunday's 127-81 win over the Pacers.

Thomas filled it up offensively, finishing with career highs in scoring and made threes. It's pretty unlikely that Thomas would have produced such an impressive performance if not for the blowout nature of the contest, but regardless it was a sensational shooting display from the 25-year-old rookie.