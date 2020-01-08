Thomas tallied eight points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Thomas returned to the lineup following a lengthy absence with a fractured finger and finished with a career high in rebounding in this his first appearance since Nov. 23. Thomas has made two threes in six of 13 games, and at this point the rookie is mostly a long-range specialist.