Raptors' Matt Thomas: Scores eight, grabs six boards
Thomas tallied eight points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Thomas returned to the lineup following a lengthy absence with a fractured finger and finished with a career high in rebounding in this his first appearance since Nov. 23. Thomas has made two threes in six of 13 games, and at this point the rookie is mostly a long-range specialist.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...