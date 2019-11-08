Raptors' Matt Thomas: Seeing 10-plus minutes per game
Thomas is averaging 4.8 points in 10.3 minutes through four games with the Raptors.
The rookie marksman hasn't had ample opportunities to showcase his shooting prowess, recording just a little over 10 minutes per game on the court. But with the recent injury to backup guard Patrick McCaw (knee), Thomas could see a slight uptick in playing time.
