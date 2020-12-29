Thomas is averaging 19.5 minutes per game through two games so far this season.

It's only two games, but Thomas is nearly doubling up his minutes per game average from 2019-20 in a backup shooting guard role. The 26-year-old second-year player is making 2.5 threes per game on 50 percent shooting from downtown to open the year, which justifies his heightened workload. Overall, Thomas is posting averages of 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal per game in addition to the threes. The Raptors have a plethora of talented wing players, but Thomas looks to have solidified a role in the rotation.