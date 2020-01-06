Raptors' Matt Thomas: Sent to G League for rehab
Thomas (finger) is expected to begin participating in G League games as part of his rehab assignment, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Thomas, who's missed the past 21 games due to a left finger fracture, will join the Raptors' G League affiliate for their Monday game against the Erie Bayhawks. Barring a setback, Thomas could return to Toronto by the end of the week.
