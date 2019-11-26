Raptors' Matt Thomas: Set to miss four weeks
Thomas (finger) is expected to miss roughly four weeks due to a broken left ring finger, Raptors radio voice Eric Smith reports.
The Raptors announced the injury prior to Monday night's win over the Sixers, but we now have an estimated timetable for the sharpshooter, who had been a part of the regular rotation off the bench. Expect Thomas to miss the bulk of December before a likely return sometime around Christmas.
