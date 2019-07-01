Raptors' Matt Thomas: Set to sign with Raptors
Thomas will sign a three-year, $4.2 million contract with the Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Toronto will use part of its mid-level exception to bring Thomas over from Europe, where he shot 47 percent from three on nearly 5.0 attempts per game over the last two years in the Spanish League. A former standout at Iowa State, Thomas averaged 12.3 points per game as a senior in 2016-17.
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.