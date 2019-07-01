Raptors' Matt Thomas: Set to sign with Raptors

Thomas will sign a three-year, $4.2 million contract with the Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Toronto will use part of its mid-level exception to bring Thomas over from Europe, where he shot 47 percent from three on nearly 5.0 attempts per game over the last two years in the Spanish League. A former standout at Iowa State, Thomas averaged 12.3 points per game as a senior in 2016-17.