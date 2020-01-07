Thomas (finger) is expected to be available for Tuesday's game against Portland, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Thomas was sent to the G League for a rehab assignment, and after making it through Monday's contest without issue, the Raptors expect him to be available off the bench for Tuesday's game. The Iowa State product should immediately slot into a rotation spot, per Murphy. Thomas has played in 12 matchups this year for Toronto, averaging 4.8 points and 1.1 rebounds over that stretch.