Raptors' Matt Thomas: Unavailable Monday
Thomas is out for Monday's game against the 76ers due to a fractured left finger.
Thomas had been seeing steady playing time with Toronto of late, though he'll take a seat Monday due to the injury. It remains to be seen how much time he'll miss while on the mend.
