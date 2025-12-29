Bamba signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Raptors on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bamba will likely provide Toronto with some frontcourt depth temporarily while Jakob Poeltl battles a back injury. He'll likely compete with Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles for center minutes. Bamba, now 27 years old, has had an outstanding season so far with the Jazz's G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 10.0 points, 16.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.