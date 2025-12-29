Bamba agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Raptors on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bamba will likely provide Toronto with some added depth at center while Jakob Poeltl battles a back injury. Sandro Mamukelashvili should continue to start at center in Poeltl's absence, though Bamba could end up emerging as Mamukelashvili's top backup in the short term. The 27-year-old Bamba had gotten off to a strong start to the season in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 16.5 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 29.3 minutes per contest over 15 appearances.