Toronto recalled Gueye from the G League's Raptors 905 on Thursday.

Gueye signed a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Saturday, but he's made just one NBA appearance since then, posting two points, three rebounds and two blocks in six minutes during a blowout loss to the Spurs on Monday. He returned to the G League following that contest and proceeded to record 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in 39 minutes during a loss to the Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.