Gueye agreed to a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A second-year pro out of Pittsburgh, Gueye has spent the entire 2023-24 campaign in the Raptors organization after getting cut in training camp. While suiting up for Toronto's G League affiliate, Raptors 905, Gueye has averaged 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.6 assists in 30.9 minutes over 28 appearances. He'll fill one of the spots on the 15-man roster that opened up for the Raptors in the aftermath of the trade deadline and will look to impress during his week-and-a-half-long stint with the NBA team with the hope of earning a more permanent contract.