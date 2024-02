Gueye signed a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gueye has averaged 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Raptors 905 NBA G League Affiliate, while also excelling with over two blocks per game. He will now get an opportunity to make an impression with the Raptors and potentially earn some playing time in the immediate future.