Gueye is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the 76ers due to an illness, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Gueye's illness has him in danger of missing Sunday's contest. The two-way player is averaging 1.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 9.2 minutes across his last five appearances.
More News
-
Raptors' Mouhamadou Gueye: Joins Raptors on two-way deal•
-
Mouhamadou Gueye: Deal with Toronto expires•
-
Raptors' Mouhamadou Gueye: Back to NBA club•
-
Raptors' Mouhamadou Gueye: Solid numbers in G League return•
-
Raptors' Mouhamadou Gueye: Gets 10-day deal with Toronto•
-
Mouhamadou Gueye: Misses Thursday's game•