Gueye is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the 76ers due to an illness, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Gueye's illness has him in danger of missing Sunday's contest. The two-way player is averaging 1.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 9.2 minutes across his last five appearances.

