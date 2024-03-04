Gueye and the Raptors agreed to a two-way contract Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Gueye has been a standout in the G League for the 905, averaging 14.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 blocks. With Scottie Barnes (wrist) out indefinitely, Gueye could get some reps with Toronto to close out the season.
