Gueye (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Gueye was a late scratch for Friday's contest due to a thumb injury, and the Raptors won't risk him in a game where they have nothing to play. Gueye ends the 2023-24 campaign as a non-factor from a fantasy perspective, making 11 appearances off the bench and averaging 2.4 points with 2.1 rebounds per contest. He spent most of the season with the Raptors 905 in the G League.